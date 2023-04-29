Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Some Storms May Be Severe

April 29, 2023

Showers and thunderstorms are likely for Saturday, especially after noon. Storms may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, a tornado or two, and locally heavy rainfall.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

