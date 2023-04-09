Police Searching For Missing, Endangered Flomaton Woman

The Flomaton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Kimberly Tate Earwood who is considered missing and endangered.

Police said Earwood is a 47-year old white female that may be living with a condition that could impair her judgment. She was last seen Monday, April 3 in the area of Highway 31, according to information released late Saturday night by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Earwood may be traveling in a silver 2012 Kia Soul with Alabama tag 30CZ898. She is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes. Her hair color was listed as unknown or she may be bald, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Flomaton Police at (251) 296-5811 or 911.