Paula Star Pugh

Paula Star Pugh, age 48 of Walnut Hill, was charged with grand theft $10,000 to $20,000 and fraud under $20,000. Both charges are third degree felonies.

She was released on a $2,500 bond 22 minutes after surrendering at the Escambia County Jail.

According to the school’s website, Pugh is an English 2 teacher at Northview High School. None of the charges are related to her employment or the school.