NWE Little League Treasurer Charged With Grand Theft, Fraud

The former treasurer of the Northwest Escambia Little League at Bradberry Park in Walnut Hill is accused of fraud and theft of money from the organization.

Paula Star Pugh, 48, was charged with grand theft $10,000 to $20,000 and fraud under $20,000. Both charges are third degree felonies. She was released on a $2,500 bond 22 minutes after surrendering at the Escambia County Jail Monday night.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pugh was the elected treasurer/bookkeeper since 2017 for Northwest Escambia Little League with the alleged thefts taking place from July 26, 2021, until December 9, 2022.

“During this time Pugh wrote checks on NWE’s account which she cashed for personal use, completed unauthorized debit transactions for personal use, and completed numerous ATM withdrawals for personal use,” the ECSO investigator wrote in his report, noting that Pugh had no receipt or explanation for the transactions.

According to a warrant affidavit, the transactions included numerous cash ATM withdrawals from an Atmore bank; purchases from Shell Oil and Papa John’s Pizza in Tampa, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Goods Online; and eight checks payable to Cash that were signed by Pugh totaling $9,226. The transactions are detailed in the image below.

NWE first reported the misuse of funds to law enforcement on December 20, 2021, and an investigation was launched by the ECSO. Over the next several weeks, an ECSO investigator and ballpark officials examined the leagues financial records and built a ledger of transactions attributed to Pugh with no receipt or explanation, the report states. Deputies said the NWE board attempted at least twice to meet with Pugh and obtain receipts, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

The investigation also indicated that a ball tournament completed on June 13, 2022, yielded receipts/cash profit of $10,012.66. According to the warrant affidavit: Pugh sent a text message on June 13 that a deposit ofr $2,690 would be made the following day. On June 14, a deposit was made at NWE’s bank in Atmore for $1,557.10. “The difference in the amount to be deposited and the amount actually deposited could not be explained,” the report notes.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said numerous attempts were made by phone and in person by the investigator to contact Pugh with no result, until she returned contact on March 7, 2023. Pugh’s statements to law enforcement were redacted from the warrant affidavit.

According to the school’s website, Pugh is an English 2 teacher at Northview High School. None of the charges are related to her employment, Northview High School, or the school district.

“We have been made aware of this situation and are proceeding with our normal disciplinary procedures, in accordance with statute,” Escambia County Public Schools spokesman Cody Strother told NorthEscambia.com. “Without commenting on any specific case, generally, the process would be a suspension with pay, pending an investigation, and then a suspension without pay. All of this, however, would be based on the outcome of any investigation.”

Editor’s note: Northwest Escambia Little League is not affiliated with Northwest Escambia (NWE) Football & Cheer at Bradberry Park.