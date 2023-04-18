Motorcycle, Semi Collide On Highway 97; One Critically Injured

A motorcyclist was critically injured after colliding with a semi-truck about daybreak Tuesday in Davisville.

The log truck pulled from West Highway 4 onto Highway 97 into the path of the northbound motorcycle, according to authorities. The motorcyclist was ejected as motorcycle went under the unloaded trailer and was dragged across Highway 97. The motorcycle reportedly did not have a headlight on at the time.

The 65-year old male biker from Atmore was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital as a “trauma alert”.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.