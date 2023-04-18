Motorcycle, Semi Collide On Highway 97; One Critically Injured

April 18, 2023

A motorcyclist was critically injured after colliding with a semi-truck about daybreak Tuesday in Davisville.

The log truck pulled from West Highway 4 onto Highway 97 into the path of the northbound motorcycle, according to authorities. The motorcyclist was ejected as motorcycle went under the unloaded trailer and was dragged across Highway 97. The motorcycle reportedly did not have a headlight on at the time.

The 65-year old male biker from Atmore was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital as a “trauma alert”.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 