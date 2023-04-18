Molino Man Charged With Trafficking Meth; Possession Of Fentanyl, THC And Pot In Escambia Park

A Molino man has been charged with trafficking meth and possession of fentanyl, THC and marijuana in an Escambia County Park.

Christian Bleier Irvin, 28, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription (two counts; fentanyl and THC), possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 12:35 a.m. Saturday, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol found Irvin parked in the middle of Atwood Park on Kipling Street, near a sign indicating the park is closed from sunset to sunrise. Deputies found 209. grams of marijuana, 18 grams of methamphetamine, 0.5 grams fentanyl, THC and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to an arrest report. He denied having any knowledge of the items in the vehicle.

Irvin remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $58,000.