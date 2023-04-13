Man Gets Life For 2021 Escambia County Murder

April 13, 2023

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2021 murder.

A jury found Nicholas Joseph Wells guilty of first degree murder. In November 2021, Wells was one of two individuals who shot and killed 20-year-old Marcus Atienza as he sat in the driver’s seat of his black Chevrolet Impala Rawls Avenue. The two were witnessed running away from the shooting on foot before fleeing the scene in a vehicle that had been waiting a short distance away, according to prosecutors.

Co-defendant Ellis Clark’s trial is scheduled to begin June 28.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 