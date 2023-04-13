Man Gets Life For 2021 Escambia County Murder

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2021 murder.

A jury found Nicholas Joseph Wells guilty of first degree murder. In November 2021, Wells was one of two individuals who shot and killed 20-year-old Marcus Atienza as he sat in the driver’s seat of his black Chevrolet Impala Rawls Avenue. The two were witnessed running away from the shooting on foot before fleeing the scene in a vehicle that had been waiting a short distance away, according to prosecutors.

Co-defendant Ellis Clark’s trial is scheduled to begin June 28.