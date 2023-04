Lipscomb Elementary’s Yohn Named School District’s Employee Of The Month

Lipscomb Elementary School administrative clerk Laura Yohn has been named the Escambia County Public Schools Stellar Employee of the Month for April 2023.

She was honored by the Escambia County School Board and will receive a plaque, pin, and a check for $100 from a local credit union.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.