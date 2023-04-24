Jim Allen Elementary Students Vote For Their Favorite Books

April 24, 2023

Students at Jim Allen Elementary School recently had the opportunity to vote for their favorite books from the Sunshine State Readers list.

The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections provided official ballots, voting booths, tabulation machines and “Future Voter” stickers.

Voting ended in a tie between Amari and the Night Brothers by B.B. Alston and Shirley and Jamila Save Their Summer by Gillian Goerz with 10 votes each. The other top vote getter was Measuring Up by Lily Lamotte with eight votes.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

