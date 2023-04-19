Freeze Takes A Big Toll On Walnut Hill Farm’s Peach Crop (With Gallery)

This year’s peach season at a 10-acre Walnut Hill farm was much shorter than owner Glen Wiggins had hoped.

The big freeze during the winter took a big toll on the size of the crop at The Peach Farm on Pine Forest Road.

“Nature at its worst,” Wiggins said, noting that trees from two varieties were completely fruitless.

The U-pick farm was open just a few days this year.

When we visited last Saturday, many of the peaches showed obvious damage from the freeze, and many smaller ones had fallen to the ground. While it was a bit of a scavenger hunt, decent size sweet peaches could be found across the orchard.

“Maybe better luck next year,” Wiggins said.

The Peach Farm is scheduled to be open this afternoon (Wednesday, April 19) from 3 to 6 p.m. at 7003 Pine Forest Road, McDavid (not Pine Forest in Cantonment or Pensacola). Click here for a Google Map. When you arrive, you’ll see signs and a gate, but no peach trees. The orchard is about a half-mile drive off the road.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.