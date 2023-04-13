Century Rejects Charter Draft Giving Mayor’s Power To Town Manager

The Century Town Council sat down with their attorney to review a draft charter this week to discover it was not what a charter review committee recommended.

The Century Charter Review Committee worked about three years, including pandemic delays, to create a new charter that was submitted to the town council to review and possibly place on an upcoming ballot. The committee spent a great deal of their time deciding on a form of government for Century, ultimately settling on a strong mayor – town council as is currently in place. The committee never voted on their draft, but it was submitted to the council by consultant Buz Eddy.

Last October, attorney Matt Dannheisser and consultant Eddy suggested that the council instead look at a charter that has a town manager – town council form of government. A mayor might still be elected, but it would mostly be a ceremonial position held by one of five council members with no real power, they said in October. Unable to take a vote because the meeting was just a workshop, the council reached the consensus that they would give official direction to Dannheisser at a future meeting.

Fast forward to this week.

The council called another workshop meeting with Dannheisser. He returned with a draft charter, he said created at the council’s direction, with a council-manager form of government. There would be a town manager and town clerk responsible for daily operations. One of the five council members would serve as a figurehead mayor — cutting ribbons, making ceremonial appearances and having no special authority as mayor.

“According to the document we created being part of the charter review committee, it doesn’t match. In our document that we submitted in July is as mayor-council form of government,” Shelisa McCall said. She served on the town’s charter review committee prior to her recent election to town council.

“My position as CEO of the town is being dissolved, and it will be five council members,” Mayor Ben Boutwell said.

“We are discussing taking all of the power away from the community,” Council President Luis Gomez, Jr. said, referring to the amount of control that would be taken away from the council, and the elimination of a mayor, in Dannheisser’s draft presented this week based upon instruction from the council last October. “I guess I am just skeptical, it might have an alternative motive at the beginning…that’s just opinion.”

“Personally, I am against getting rid of the mayor,” council member Alicia Johnson added. “I think that’s something that we say, ‘no we don’t agree with that’. We mark through that one and go forward.”

With a general consensus against a town manager — and supporting a strong mayor and council — the council decided to return to the job of reviewing the old charter line by line, along with the charter review committee’s draft, and perhaps some of the draft presented by the attorney.

The council will schedule a series of workshops over the next several months for their work. The attorney won’t take part at first, in order to save money, but he will review the council’s eventual final draft for legality.

The Century town charter is the document that establishes the town, outlines its powers and spells out how it should operate. The charter has not been updated in almost 40 years, and that often creates problems in the operation of the town.

Pictured top: Century town council member Shelisa McCall addresses attorney Matt Dannheisser. Pictured top inset: Dannheisser explains the charter to the town council. Pictured lower inset: Mayor Ben Boutwell. Pictured below: Council member Sandra McMurray-Jackson and council President Luis Gomez, Jr. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.