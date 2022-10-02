Century May Strip Power From The Mayor, Hire Town Manager With Charter Change

The Town of Century may strip power from an elected mayor and put a town manager in charge.

That was the key takeaway from a nearly two hour meeting Thursday evening between the town council and town attorney to discuss a proposed charter change.

The town charter — the document that establishes the town — outlines its powers and spells out how it should operate. The current charter has not been updated in almost 40 years.

The Century Charter Review Committee worked about three years, including pandemic delays, to create a new charter that was submitted to the town council to review and possibly place on an upcoming ballot.

The Charter Review Committee spent a great deal of their time deciding on a form of government for Century, ultimately settling on a strong mayor – town council.

But Thursday night, attorney Matt Dannheisser and consultant Buz Eddy suggested that the council instead look at a charter that has a town manager – town council form of government. A mayor might still be elected, but it would mostly be a ceremonial position with no real power. Dannheisser the mayor could hold the title, but actually be one of the five members on the town council.

“It really makes the title of mayor obsolete,” council member Dynette Lewis said of the potential change.

“The mayor is no longer a separate office; it’s part of the council. So the five members of the council, one of them is the mayor,” Dannheisser said.

“You can’t think of the mayor as a separate entity. He is a member of council, has no more voice in the decision that any other member of the council,” he added.

Unable to take a vote because the meeting was just a workshop, the council reached the consensus that they would give official direction to Dannheisser at a future meeting. He said several more meetings would need to be held focusing on specific topics, such as the form of government, finance and other subsections of the charter.

During those discussions, he said that flexibility is the key to developing a charter that can serve Century for decades to come.

“Flexibility…don’t handcuff yourself and all future councils to one specific thing that might be solving a current problem that may not be a problem 20, 30, 40 years from now,” Dannheisser told the council.. “Rather, require that the subject be addressed, but then have it addressed in a manner that can be fluid and changed as circumstances change.”

Here’s a look at some of the major highlights of the draft created by the Charter Review Committee :

Establishes a consecutive two-term, or eight-year limit for the mayor. A mayor that has reached the term limit may then seek election as a council member. There are no term limits in the current charter.

A consecutive two-term, or eight-year limit is established for council members. A council that has reached the term limit may then seek election as mayor. There are no term limits in the current charter.

The mayor and council members will not be paid if they miss a meeting, unless it’s due to an emergency. With two or more unexcused absences per quarter from consecutive meetings, the council can determine with a fourth-fifths vote that the council member or mayor has abandoned their seat.

The town council shall conduct all meetings using Robert’s Rules of Order.

The town will create the position of town clerk/finance director, along with a public works director position that reports directly to the mayor. Both will be hired by the mayor with approval by the council. With the approval of the mayor — not the council — the town clerk/finance director and public works director will hire, fire and supervise the employees in their respective departments. (Currently, the council must approve all hires, from the highest to lowest positions in the town.)

The charter establishes the right of the town clerk/finance director to take part in town council discussion. The clerk has no guaranteed right to take part in discussions under the current charter.

The mayor will establish an agenda for all council meetings.

The mayor will provide quarterly reports on finances, administrative activities, and actions of various departments. The mayor will also present an annual budget to the town council.

The mayor will be able to authorize expenditures up to $5,000, or up to $10,000 in a declared emergency, without town council approval.

The council will request and receive bids and award contracts for expenditures of $5,001 or more.

To be eligible to seek election as a council member, one year residency in the town will be required. (There is currently no length of residency requirement for council members, and a 6-month requirement for the mayor.)

Before being sworn in as mayor or town council member, the individual must agree to complete any state-mandated training or orientation, and complete Sunshine Law and public records law conducted by the town attorney.

Any portion of the draft charter could be altered or removed from a final charter. The town council also has the option to reject the charter or never place it on the ballot.

Pictured top: Town attorney Matt Dannheisser (right) and consultant Buz Eddy addressed the Century Town Council during a Thursday night workshop. Pictured inset: Council member Sandra McMurray-Jackson listen s to Dannheisser speak. Pictured below: Council members Luis Gomez, Jr., and Dynette Lewis listen. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.