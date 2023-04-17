Big Pothole Causes Big Problems On West Roberts Road

April 17, 2023

A big pothole caused big problems for several drivers on West Roberts Road.

The pothole was in the eastbound lane of West Roberts Road just past the railroad crossing, approaching Highway 29.

Sunday night, multiple damaged vehicles were in the parking lot of the nearby Circle K. The Florida Highway Patrol responded after drivers reported damage including flat tires, broken and bent rims, broken axles, and vehicle body damage from hitting the unmarked hole. Reports indicated that over a dozen vehicles were damaged.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office blocked the roadway, and the Escambia County Road Department placed traffic barriers around the hole.

For more photos, click to enlarge.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.


Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 