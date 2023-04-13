The Alabama State Trooper Shot Sunday Night Is Now Home

The Alabama state trooper shot Sunday in Escambia County, Alabama, has been released from the hospital.

Cpl. Jeremy Alford is currently at home resting with family, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, public affairs coordinator, said Wednesday night.

“We ask that everyone continue to keep Cpl. Alford and his family in both your thoughts and prayers as he continues to recover,” Burkett added.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Alford attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 101 mile marker on I-65 in Conecuh County. The driver attempted to elude, and a pursuit followed. The chase continued south on I-65 nearly 25 miles to the Brewton exit and then traveled south on Highway 41.

The suspect vehicle left the roadway where the officer-involved shooting occurred along Highway 41 near Emmons Road, about seven miles south of I-65, or about eight miles north of the Brewton city limits.

Alford was transported to an area hospital for treatment. ALEA said one suspect was killed, and two others were injured and transported to an area hospital.

ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation special agents are investigating the officer involved shooting. ALEA said the investigation is ongoing and the results will be presented to the Escambia County (AL) District Attorney’s Office.