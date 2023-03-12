This Week: It’s The Aggie Classic With 22 Baseball Teams From Four States

March 12, 2023

This week is spring break, and that means it’s time for the annual Aggie Classic.

There will be 22 teams from across Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and Oklahoma playing at six different host sites in three counties this week, all hoping to take home the Aggie Classic championship.

The host Tate Aggies will play Norman North, Oklahoma, on Monday, Santa Fe South, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, and Union, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. All games are set for 7 p.m. The winners will advance to games on Thursday.

In the past decade, the Aggies have claimed the title in 2016, 2019 and 2022. (The tourney was canceled in 2020 and 2021.)

We will have coverage this week on NorthEscambia.com, and you can check out the Aggie Classic page here.

Click the NorthEscambia.com graphic above to enlarge the team information.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 