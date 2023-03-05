Tate, Northview Both Go 2-2 In Panama City Beach Softball Tournament

March 5, 2023

The Tate Aggies went 2-2 and the Northview Chiefs also went 2-2 in the Florida-USA Softball Challenge in Panama City Beach.

TATE AGGIES

Tate 7, Walton 4

The Tate Aggies defeated Walton 7-4 Saturday.

Peyton Womack earned the win for Tate, going four and a third innings, allowing two runs, six hits, walking one and striking out one. Kate Balagbagan went two and two-thirds innings for Tate, allowing seven hits, two runs, walking one and striking out two.

Charli Vinson homered in the third inning, and Karea Wine had a home run in the sixth.

Opp 3, Tate 2

The Tate Aggies lost in a walk-off to the Opp Bobcats Saturday.

Lacy Wilson and Kara Wine led the Aggies at the plate with two hits each.

Jordan Smith went 8.1 innings for Tate, allowing seven hits, two runs, walking one and striking out four.

Friday: Tate 9, Curry 7; Daphne 6, Tate 0 (Read more…)

NORTHVIEW CHIEFS

Northview 10, Mosley 1

Jamison Gilman has four RBIs Saturday as the Northview Chiefs beat Mostley 10-1.

The Chiefs scored all 10 runs in a big third inning.

Aubrey Stuckey went seven innings in the circle to earn the win for the Chiefs. She allowed two hits, one run and walked one while striking out 10.

In addition to Gilman’s two hits, Emma Gilmore Mary-Clayton Dawson had two hits each.

Arnold 11, Northview 5

The Arnold Dolphins defeated the Northview Chiefs 11-5 Saturday.

Emma Gilmore went seven innings, surrendering seven hits and 11 runs while walking one and striking out nine.

Makayla Golson led the Chiefs at bat with two hits.

Friday: Northview 10, Sneads 0; Northview 11, Altha 9 (Read more…)

