Two Homers And A Shutout As Northview Wins Two In Friday Tourney

The Northview Chiefs recorded three home runs and two wins Friday in the Florida-USA Softball Challenge in Panama City Beach.

The Chiefs beat Sneads and Altha. On Saturday, Northview will face Mosley and Arnold on day two of the tourney.

Northview 10, Sneads 0

Emma Gilmore threw a complete game shutout as the Northview Chiefs beat Sneads 10-0 in five innings.

Gilmore surrounded no runs on two hits in five innings, striking out five and walking one.

Northview’s two seniors both hit homers. Aubrey Stuckey went the yard in the fifth inning, and Gilmore had a long ball in the second.

Northview 11, Altha 9

The Northview Chiefs beat Altha 11-9 in five innings.

Emma Gilmore had a walk-off single to score two runs for the win in the bottom of the fifth.

In the circle, Gilmore allowed nine hits and eight runs in three innings, walking one and striking out two.

Aubrey Stuckey smacked a homer in the fourth inning.

Pictured: Emma Gilmore (#9) and Aubrey Stuckey (#48). Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.