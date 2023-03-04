The Dingers Don’t Stop As Tate Beats Curry In PC Beach Tourney

Three Tate Aggies had four total home runs Friday in their first game of the Florida-USA Softball Challenge in Panama City Beach.

On Saturday, Tate will take on Opp and Walton as the tourney continues.

Tate 9, Curry 7

The Tate Aggies beat the Curry Yellow Jackets 9-7.

The Aggies were down by one in the bottom of the fourth until Laird doubled on a 3-2 count and scored two runs.

The Aggies had four home runs. Kara Wine had dingers in the first and third innings. Olivia Latner had a long ball in the first inning, and Charli Vinson also homered in the first.

Peyton Womack earned the win for the Aggies, going five and a third innings allowing eight hits, seven runs, one walk and striking out three. Smith tossed one-third of an inning in relief.

Daphne 6 Tate 0

The Daphne Trojans defeated the Tate Aggies 6-0 Friday night.

Kara Wine, Olivia Latner and Charli Vinson had one hit each for Tate.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.