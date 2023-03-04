The Dingers Don’t Stop As Tate Beats Curry In PC Beach Tourney

March 4, 2023

Three Tate Aggies had four total home runs Friday in their first game of the Florida-USA Softball Challenge in Panama City Beach.

On Saturday, Tate will take on Opp and Walton as the tourney continues.

Tate 9, Curry 7

The Tate Aggies beat the Curry Yellow Jackets 9-7.

The Aggies were down by one in the bottom of the fourth until Laird doubled on a 3-2 count and scored two runs.

The Aggies had four home runs.  Kara Wine had dingers in the first and third innings. Olivia Latner had a long ball in the first inning, and Charli Vinson also homered in the first.

Peyton Womack earned the win for the Aggies, going five and a third innings allowing eight hits, seven runs, one walk and striking out three. Smith tossed one-third of an inning in relief.

Daphne 6 Tate 0

The Daphne Trojans defeated the Tate Aggies 6-0 Friday night.

Kara Wine, Olivia Latner and Charli Vinson had one hit each for Tate.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

