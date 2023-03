Tate High Wrestler Lahela Turnquest Places At State For The Second Year

Tate High School sophomore Lahela Turnquest placed seventh in the 120 division of the Florida High School Athletic Association state championships.

Turnquest is a two-time district champion and two-time regional runner up. Last year, she placed seventh in the 115 division at state.

Turnquest was the only Tate High wrestler to qualify for state this year.

