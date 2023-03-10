Tate Aggies Blast Washington 18-4 (With Gallery)

March 10, 2023

The Tate Aggies blasted the Washington Wildcats 18-4 Thursday night.

Brayden Touchstone led the Aggies in the hitting onslaught, going 5-6 with a seventh inning home run. Cliften Quiggins went 4-6, while Drew Reaves and Madox Land were 3-4.

Four pitchers — Aiden Byrd, Colton Swiers, Rilee Lowery and Tristin Lynn — combined to allow just four hits and three runs while striking out 15.

The Aggies will host the annual Aggie Classic next week during spring break.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.

