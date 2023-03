Tate Aggies Beat Norman North (OK) In Day One Of Aggies Classic

The Tate Aggies beat Norman North (OK) 5-1 on the first day of the Aggie Classic.

Drew Reaves allowed three hits and one run, striking out 13, in seven innings.

Brayden Touchstone Touchstone had a homer in the third inning, going 3-4 at the plate to lead the Aggies.

Tuesday,Tate will play Santa Fe South (OK) at 7 p.m.

