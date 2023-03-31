Take Stock in Children Accepting Scholarship Applications Through Area Middle Schools

Escambia County middle schools are now accepting requests for applications for Take Stock in Children, a program offering “scholarships, mentors & hope” to qualified students.

Students must be in the sixth or seventh grade, be eligible for free or reduced lunch, a U.S. citizen, and have grades of C or better with good attendance and behavior. Most middle schools have a deadline of early April to request the application and then several weeks for applications to be submitted for consideration.

Take Stock in Children was established in 1995 as a non-profit organization in Florida operating locally under the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation. The program provides a unique opportunity for deserving low-income students to escape the cycle of poverty through education. Students are selected through a need-based application process in middle school, and comprehensive services continue through high school and include the students’ transition into college. Students receive college scholarships, caring volunteer mentors, college readiness skills, and hope for a better life.

Scholarships are funded through a unique public-private fundraising model in which local scholarship donations are matched by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation when scholarships are purchased each year.

Currently, there are 141 students in grades 7-12, over 70 students in college, and there have been 133 college graduates thus far from the program.

For more information, Contact Take Stock in Children Coordinator Sally Lee at (850) 496-5458 or slee@ecsdfl.us.