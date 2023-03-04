Sunny With A High Around 75; Low Tonight Near 50

March 4, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

