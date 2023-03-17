Showers And Storms With A Friday Front; Turning Sharply Colder For The Weekend

There is a chance of strong to severe storms this afternoon and into the evening as a cold front moves through the area.

A few storms may be capable of producing damaging winds up to 60 mph, and a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.