Showers And Storms With A Friday Front; Turning Sharply Colder For The Weekend
March 17, 2023
There is a chance of strong to severe storms this afternoon and into the evening as a cold front moves through the area.
A few storms may be capable of producing damaging winds up to 60 mph, and a tornado cannot be ruled out.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
