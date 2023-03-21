Service Set For Northview Senior Killed In Highway 29 Wreck; GoFundMe Accepting Donations

A service has been set and a GoFundMe fundraiser has been established for the Northview High School senior that passed away last week in a tragic head-on crash on Highway 29.

Kara Santorelli, 18, lost her life when her vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver on Highway 29 near Quintette Road at 12:41 a.m. last Friday.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life this Saturday, March 25, at the Pensacola Beach Pier. (For the complete obituary, click here.)

Family members have also established a GoFundMe help to help with final expenses.

“Kara had the most beautiful smile and the sweetest soul. Everyone that knew her, loved her,” the GoFundMe reads. “She was looking forward to graduating in May and her future was bright! Kara loved spending time at the beach or on the boat and with friends and family. Kara worked at the local restaurant, Jimmy’s Grill, in Molino. She will be greatly missed.”

To donate, click or tap here to visit GoFundMe.

All proceeds will go directly to her family, according to a GoFundMe spokesperson.

NorthEscambia.com photo.