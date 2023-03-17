Photos: 28-Wheel Truck Gets Stuck On Railroad Tracks In Cantonment

March 17, 2023

A 28-wheel truck became stuck on the railroad tracks at a Cantonment crossing late Friday morning.

It happened at the Eden Lane crossing at Highway 95A. The low-bottom trailer hauling equipment bottomed-out on the tracks.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Photos: 28-Wheel Truck Gets Stuck On Railroad Tracks In Cantonment”

  1. Me on March 17th, 2023 1:07 pm

    Wonder why that truck would be going down that road? How did they get it unstuck?





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 