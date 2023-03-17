Photos: 28-Wheel Truck Gets Stuck On Railroad Tracks In Cantonment

A 28-wheel truck became stuck on the railroad tracks at a Cantonment crossing late Friday morning.

It happened at the Eden Lane crossing at Highway 95A. The low-bottom trailer hauling equipment bottomed-out on the tracks.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.