Photos: 28-Wheel Truck Gets Stuck On Railroad Tracks In Cantonment
March 17, 2023
A 28-wheel truck became stuck on the railroad tracks at a Cantonment crossing late Friday morning.
It happened at the Eden Lane crossing at Highway 95A. The low-bottom trailer hauling equipment bottomed-out on the tracks.
Wonder why that truck would be going down that road? How did they get it unstuck?