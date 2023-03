Pace wins the Aggie Classic; Tate Falls To Broken Arrow In Nine

The Pace Patriots claimed the Aggie Classic championship Thursday night with a 4-1 win over Union, Oklahoma.

In the consolation game, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma defeated Tate 5-4 in nine innins.

A homerun from Ethan McAnally tied things up 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth. McAnally led the Aggies at the plate, going 3-4.