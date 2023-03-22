Northview Varsity, JV Beat PCA By Combined 31-3; Tate Beats Fort Walton 12-4

The Northview Chiefs varsity and junior varsity beat Pensacola Christian by a combined 31-3 Tuesday, while Tate downed Fort Walton 12-4.

Northview 20, Pensacola Christian 0

Three Northview Chiefs pitchers combined for a 20-0 shutout win over Pensacola Christian in four innings Tuesday night in Pensacola.

Kaden Odom, Jamarcus Jefferson and Cason Burkett gave up no hits, no runs and no errors while tallying eight total strikeouts.

Ethan Collier led Northview at bat, going 2-4, Odom, Burkett, Trenton Knighten, Rustin Pope, Josh Landis, and G Sheffield had one hit each.

Northview 11, Pensacola Christian 3 (JV)

The Northview Chiefs junior varsity beat Pensacola Christian 11-3 in a no hitter.

B. Rhodes went two innings on the hill for Northview, allowing no hits and one run while striking out five. T. Gilmore, J. White and B. Mason closed in relief.

C. Pugh went 2-2 for the Chiefs. Rhodes, Mason and J. Bridges each added a hit for Northview

Tate 12, Fort Walton 4

With a seven-run sixth inning, the Tate Aggies defeated Fort Walton Beach on the road 12-4 Tuesday night.

Ethan McAnally earned the win for the Aggies, giving up one run on six hits and striking out one in three and third innings. Aiden Byrd, Colton Swiers, Rilee Lowery and Tristin Lynn entered in relief.

Tops at the plate for the Aggies was Javin Floyd at 2-3. McAnally, Frank Randall, Clifton Quiggins, Brayden Touchstone, Drew Reaves, and James Davis each added one hit for Tate.

Pictured: The junior varsity Northview Chiefs defeated Pensacola Christian 11-3 Tuesday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos by Ashley Rhodes, click to enlarge.