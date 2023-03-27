No Injuries On School Bus Rear-Ended By Pickup Truck In Cantonment

There were no injuries reported on an Escambia County school bus rear-ended Monday afternoon on Highway 297A in Cantonment.

The crash happened about 1:50 p.m. on Highway 297A at Pemberton Lane. A pickup truck crashed into the rear of bus 31-17, causing significant damage to the front of the truck and damage to the rear bumper of the bus.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further information.

This was the second significant crash in Cantonment during the past week involving an Escambia County school bus. On March 21, a bus driver pulled into the path of a car driven at a high rate of speed on Highway 29 at Archer Road, FHP said. None of the students on the bus was injured, and the driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

