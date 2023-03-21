No Injuries On School Bus Involved In Highway 29 Crash In Cantonment

There were no student injuries reported on an Escambia County school bus involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Cantonment.

The crash happened about 3:22 p.m. on Highway 29 at Archer Road. It appeared a passenger vehicle struck the side of bus 28-17, which was transporting students home from Tate High School.

Students on the bus were transported off the highway to the nearby parking lot of Faith Chapel Funeral Home to be released to their parents or transported home.

The driver of the car was reportedly injured, but there was no word on the severity.

For additional photos, click here.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and has not released details.

This story will be updated as additional information is released.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.