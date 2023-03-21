Northview’s Luke Bridges Signs To Play Football At Millsaps College

Monday, Northview High School senior Luke Bridges signed to play football at Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi.

According to NHS head football coach Wes Summerford, Bridges recorded 353 career tackles on defense for the Chiefs, including 19 tackles for a loss. On offense, he scored 19 touchdowns and averaging “a stunning 24 yards every time he touched the football”.

Bridges took a moment to thank his family during the signing ceremony.

“My dad taught me how to love the game and what it meant to be a football player on and off the field…and my mom for being my biggest supporter…and then my little brother for being by my said through it all,” he said. Bridges also thanked his teammates and coaches.

