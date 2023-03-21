Northview’s Luke Bridges Signs To Play Football At Millsaps College

March 21, 2023

Monday, Northview High School senior Luke Bridges signed to play football at Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi.

According to NHS head football coach Wes Summerford, Bridges recorded 353 career tackles on defense for the Chiefs, including 19 tackles for a loss. On offense, he scored 19 touchdowns and averaging “a stunning 24 yards every time he touched the football”.

Bridges took a moment to thank his family during the signing ceremony.

“My dad taught me how to love the game and what it meant to be a football player on and off the field…and my mom for being my biggest supporter…and then my little brother for being by my said through it all,” he said. Bridges also thanked his teammates and coaches.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 