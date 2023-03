Middle School Volleyball County Titles Go To Beulah Middle, Beulah Academy Of Science

In the Escambia County Middle School Volleyball Championships, the Beulah Middle School varsity (above) defeated the Ernest Ward Middle School varsity team (first below). And, the Beulah Academy of Science junior varsity (bottom) defeated the Bailey Middle School JV. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.