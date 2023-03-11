Local Elementary Schools Compete In Science Olympiad

March 11, 2023

Local elementary schools recently competed in a Science Olympiad. Here are the results.

Overall

  1. Pleasant Grove Elementary School
  2. Bratt Elementary School (pictured above)
  3. Molino Park Elementary School (pictured below)

Event: Starry Starry Night

  1. Pleasant Grove Elementary School
  2. Beulah Elementary School
  3. Brentwood Elementary School

Event: Estimania

  1. Molino Park Elementary School
  2. Bratt Elementary School
  3. Ferry Pass Elementary School

Event: Tennis Ball Catapult

  1. AK Suter Elementary School
  2. Scenic Heights Elementary School
  3. Ferry Pass Elementary School

Event: Rock Hound

  1. Molino Park Elementary School
  2. Pleasant Grove Elementary School
  3. Pine Meadow Elementary School

Event: Robotics

  1. McArthur Elementary School
  2. Bratt Elementary School
  3. Hellen Caro Elementary School

Event: Mystery Powders

  1. Pleasant Grove Elementary School
  2. Lipscomb Elementary School
  3. NB Cook Elementary School

Event: Write It, Do It

  1. Hellen Caro Elementary School
  2. Scenic Heights Elementary School
  3. Bratt Elementary School

Event: Graph A Graph

  1. Pleasant Grove Elementary School
  2. Bratt Elementary School
  3. Hellen Caro Elementary School

Event: Robotics Face-Off

  1. Beulah Elementary School
  2. Scenic Heights Elementary School
  3. AK Suter Elementary School

Event: Science Bowl

  1. Molino Park Elementary School
  2. Pleasant Grove Elementary School
  3. Hellen Caro Elementary School

