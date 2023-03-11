Local Elementary Schools Compete In Science Olympiad

Local elementary schools recently competed in a Science Olympiad. Here are the results.

Overall

Pleasant Grove Elementary School Bratt Elementary School (pictured above) Molino Park Elementary School (pictured below)

Event: Starry Starry Night

Pleasant Grove Elementary School Beulah Elementary School Brentwood Elementary School

Event: Estimania

Molino Park Elementary School Bratt Elementary School Ferry Pass Elementary School

Event: Tennis Ball Catapult

AK Suter Elementary School Scenic Heights Elementary School Ferry Pass Elementary School

Event: Rock Hound

Molino Park Elementary School Pleasant Grove Elementary School Pine Meadow Elementary School

Event: Robotics

McArthur Elementary School Bratt Elementary School Hellen Caro Elementary School

Event: Mystery Powders

Pleasant Grove Elementary School Lipscomb Elementary School NB Cook Elementary School

Event: Write It, Do It

Hellen Caro Elementary School Scenic Heights Elementary School Bratt Elementary School

Event: Graph A Graph

Pleasant Grove Elementary School Bratt Elementary School Hellen Caro Elementary School

Event: Robotics Face-Off

Beulah Elementary School Scenic Heights Elementary School AK Suter Elementary School

Event: Science Bowl