Local Elementary Schools Compete In Science Olympiad
March 11, 2023
Local elementary schools recently competed in a Science Olympiad. Here are the results.
Overall
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School
- Bratt Elementary School (pictured above)
- Molino Park Elementary School (pictured below)
Event: Starry Starry Night
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School
- Beulah Elementary School
- Brentwood Elementary School
Event: Estimania
- Molino Park Elementary School
- Bratt Elementary School
- Ferry Pass Elementary School
Event: Tennis Ball Catapult
- AK Suter Elementary School
- Scenic Heights Elementary School
- Ferry Pass Elementary School
Event: Rock Hound
- Molino Park Elementary School
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School
- Pine Meadow Elementary School
Event: Robotics
- McArthur Elementary School
- Bratt Elementary School
- Hellen Caro Elementary School
Event: Mystery Powders
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School
- Lipscomb Elementary School
- NB Cook Elementary School
Event: Write It, Do It
- Hellen Caro Elementary School
- Scenic Heights Elementary School
- Bratt Elementary School
Event: Graph A Graph
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School
- Bratt Elementary School
- Hellen Caro Elementary School
Event: Robotics Face-Off
- Beulah Elementary School
- Scenic Heights Elementary School
- AK Suter Elementary School
Event: Science Bowl
- Molino Park Elementary School
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School
- Hellen Caro Elementary School
