Kriseya Marie Wheeler

Our sweetest Kriseya Marie Wheeler, Eya Bean, departed this earthly world on March 8, 2023, at the age of 18. Kriseya was surrounded by her family: her mother, Jennifer Fazande Wheeler; her two brothers, ChrisJen Wheeler and Cloud Wheeler; her paternal grandparents, Marie and Lamar Wheeler; and her daddy, Christopher Wheeler when she departed. She was being constantly reminded of her awesomeness and how much she was appreciated and loved. Kriseya was preceded in departure by her maternal grandparents, Cheryl Cyrus and George Fazande. Kriseya left behind a host of family and friends to both mourn and celebrate her. Kriseya accomplished a great deal of achievements before and after her brain cancer diagnosis eight years ago. She faced cancer with such resilience and fortitude, to inspire all who knew of her story. She was known for her keen intellect, quick wit, and creative spirit. She was also an excellent public speaker and aspiring comedian. Kriseya won several academic awards including 2019-2020 Ransom Middle School and Escambia Co. Student of the Year, the prestigious Katherine Pomeroy Memorial Award, and 1st place in Escambia Co. History Fair, just to name a few. Kriseya was an accomplished, sometimes commissioned, artist in several mediums. Kriseya was an avid outdoorsman, amateur herbalist and mycologist. As part of her final wishes she lived completely off the grid, in a home she helped build, for the last year of her life. She documented many of her adventures on her family YouTube channel, Wheelers Way. To Kriseya, strangers were just friends she had not yet met. Her compassion, empathy, and unwavering concern for others served as an inspiration and support to many in need of love and guidance. She was easily recognized as having wisdom far beyond her years. She was a devout child of God who was most concerned with converting lost souls. A beautiful person who was truly too awesome for this world. Kriseya lived as a wonderful Christian, daughter, sister, and friend, and anyone who had the chance to meet her was truly blessed.

I don’t ask why He took her; I understand. I ask, why was I so blessed to have her?

Kriseya will be laid to rest in Cottage Hill Assembly of God Cemetery beside Jim Allen Elementary. Sidewalk chalk will be by her grave in hopes children will come draw her beautiful pictures.

Family requests donations be made to Faith Chapel Funeral Home to help pay funeral expenses.