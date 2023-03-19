Freeze Warning! Lows Into The Middle 20s Sunday Night

There is a freeze warning in effect for Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows will range from 26 across northern Escambia County, to about 27 in Molino, to 29 in Cantonment.

These conditions could kill crops, new plant growth and other sensitive vegetation. Take steps to protect tender plants and new growth from the cold.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low 26-29. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.