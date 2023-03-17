Free Community Health Fair (And Free Lunch) Saturday In Century

A free Eating Better, Feeling Better, Living Better Health Fair will be held Saturday in Century.

The event will take place from noon until 3:30 p.m. at the Century Community Center (Ag Building) on West Highway 4 at Industrial Boulevard.

Exhibitors and presenters will include the Escambia County Health Department, Escambia County Fire Rescue, Life Option Clinic, Escambia County Extension, Community Health Northwest Florida, a sleep study advisor, Sickle Cell Association, zumba, and more. A free lunch will be available.