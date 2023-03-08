FPL Customers Will See A Bill Increase In April Following PSC Vote

Florida Power & Light customers will see an increase on their bills next month after two Public Service Commission approvals on Tuesday.

In Northwest Florida, a current FPL 1,000 kWh residential bill of $159.79 increase $3.50 to $163.30 beginning in April. Outside the former Gulf Power territory in Northwest Florida, FPL’s other customers will see a $14.79 increase from $129.59 to $144.38.

A proposal would see a fuel cost decrease in April for Northwest Florida FPL customers with that typical 1,000 kWh bill dropping $4.44 to $158.86.

The PSC also approved spreading hurricane recovery costs across the entire FPL footprint. All FPL customers will share in financial burdens created by Hurricanes Michael, Sally and Zeta, all of which hit the Panhandle. That will cost each FPL customer across the state about $1.50 a month for 12 months on the typical bill, saving Panhandle customers $9.54 over the previous plan.