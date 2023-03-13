Florida Gas Prices Rise Slightly Over Last Week

Florida gas prices were up nine cents over the last week, according to AAA.

The average statewide price per gallon Sunday was $3.31. In Escambia County, the average price per gallon was lower at $3.24.

In North Escambia, the low price Sunday night was $3.18 at stations on Highway 29 and on Muscogee Road. In Pensacola, the warehouse clubs were at $3.01.

“Despite last week’s jump at the pump, Florida gas prices are still 27 cents per gallon less than this year’s high, which was recorded at the end of January,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Price hikes like these are common this time of year as spring vacations drive-up gasoline demand, while refineries conduct seasonal maintenance due and switch to Summer gasoline.”