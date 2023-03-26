Florida Cotton Growers Association To Host Meeting Wednesday In Jay

March 26, 2023

The Florida Cotton Growers Association is hosting a series of meetings for cotton producers to learn more about policy, research, education and promotion of Florida cotton.

A meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 29 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Jay Community Center, 5259 Booker Lane in Jay.

Florida Cotton Growers Association is organized for promotional, educational, scientific and agricultural purposes:

  • To promote and protect the interests of the Florida cotton industry.
  • To unite all persons engaged or interested in the production, marketing, distribution, and utilization of cotton.
  • To encourage the interest of federal, state, and local governments, experiment stations, and industry throughout the state to further promote educational and scientific projects which will aid the entire cotton industry in the state.
  • To encourage proper cultural and cultivation practices and soil conservation in the production of cotton.

For more information, contact Madeline Wright at (850) 557-3871.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 