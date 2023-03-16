Flomaton Man Convicted In Century Manslaughter; Victim Hit With A Propane Tank

March 16, 2023

A Flomaton man was convicted Wednesday of the negligent manslaughter of a Century man in July 2021.

Timothy Lavon Johnson, 35, was convicted of the death of Christopher Lynn Hunter who passed away 10 days after he was hit in the head by Johnson with a propane tank. He is set to be sentenced May 11 before Judge John Simon.

According to court documents, Johnson struck Hunter in the head at least once with a steel propane take such as the type used on an outdoor grill.  The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an aggravated battery report on Hilltop Road at Alger Road at 11:18 a.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

They arrived to find Hunter bloody and beaten, crawling around the ground, the report states. He was transported to the hospital, where he died on July 28, 2021.

Witnesses on the scene were interviewed, but initially provided very little information about what happened.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 