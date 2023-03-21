Escambia School Board Members Taking To The Road For Town Hall Meetings

March 21, 2023

The Escambia County School Board will hold a series of town hall meetings, along with Superintendent Tim Smith, beginning next week and concluding in early May.

The meetings will be held at 6:00 pm at each site as follows:

  • March 27 –  District 3 member David Williams at Pensacola High auditorium
  • March 28 — District 2 member  Paul Fetsko at Escambia High media center
  • April 4 — District 4 member Patty Hightower at Washington High auditorium
  • April 11 — District 1 member Kevin Adams at Pine Forest High media center
  • May 8 –  District 5 member Bill Slayton at Tate High cafeteria

All of the town hall meetings are open to the public.

Pictured: The Escambia County School Board holds a workshop meeting Monday.

