Escambia School Board Members Taking To The Road For Town Hall Meetings

The Escambia County School Board will hold a series of town hall meetings, along with Superintendent Tim Smith, beginning next week and concluding in early May.

The meetings will be held at 6:00 pm at each site as follows:

March 27 – District 3 member David Williams at Pensacola High auditorium

March 28 — District 2 member Paul Fetsko at Escambia High media center

April 4 — District 4 member Patty Hightower at Washington High auditorium

April 11 — District 1 member Kevin Adams at Pine Forest High media center

May 8 – District 5 member Bill Slayton at Tate High cafeteria

All of the town hall meetings are open to the public.

Pictured: The Escambia County School Board holds a workshop meeting Monday.