Escambia Fire Rescue Responds To Brush Fire In Cottage Hill

Escambia County Fire Rescue responde a brush fire in Cottage Hill Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported off McKenzie Road west of Chavers Road about 3:40 p.m. Reports indicated the fire was less than an acre in size and was quickly extinguished.

There were no structures damaged and no word on the cause of the fire.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.