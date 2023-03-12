Escambia County 4-H Wins 2023 State 4-H Insectathon State Championship

Several Escambia County 4-H teams placed in the Florida 4-H State Insectathon Contest at the University of Florida, including a state championship team.

The contest at the UF Department of Entomology and Nematology consisted of insect identification, insect damage identification, a special topic quiz about the Asian citrus psyllid, and insect collection judging.

Escambia County 4-H teams that placed were as follows:

Junior Team 1 – second place

Junior Team 2 – third place

Intermediate Team 1; first place, state champions

Intermediate Team 2 – second place

Senior Team 1 – second place

Senior Team 2 – third place

During the project, Escambia County 4-H members developed life skills through activities related to insects and entomology. 4-H members in the project learned life skills such as effective decision-making, critical thinking, goal setting, and teamwork.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.