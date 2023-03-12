Escambia County 4-H Wins 2023 State 4-H Insectathon State Championship

March 12, 2023

Several Escambia County 4-H teams placed in the Florida 4-H State Insectathon Contest at the University of Florida, including a state championship team.

The contest at the UF Department of Entomology and Nematology consisted of insect identification, insect damage identification, a special topic quiz about the Asian citrus psyllid, and insect collection judging.

Escambia County 4-H teams that placed were as follows:

Junior Team 1 – second place
Junior Team 2 – third place
Intermediate Team 1; first place, state champions
Intermediate Team 2 – second place
Senior Team 1 – second place
Senior Team 2 – third place

During the project, Escambia County 4-H members developed life skills through activities related to insects and entomology. 4-H members in the project learned life skills such as effective decision-making, critical thinking, goal setting, and teamwork.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 