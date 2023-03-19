Dalton Layne Hanks

Mr. Dalton Layne Hanks, age 19, passed away, Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Pensacola, FL. He was a lifelong resident of Flomaton, AL.

Mr. Hanks enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing and writing music, playing video games, putting together puzzles and legos, reading and dancing. He also enjoyed going on vacations, to Lake Martin, Disney World, and the mountains in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, TN. He was so excited about becoming a father.

Mr. Hanks is preceded in death by father, Kenneth Chad Hanks, grandfather, Kenneth Hanks, Arnell (Jess) Tullis, Elizabeth Sheffield, Grady Curenton, Ruby Griffis, and Jewel Hanks.

He is survived by his mother, Samantha Tullis (Matt) Hanks, of Flomaton, AL; one brother, Logan (Amanda) Hanks, of Saraland, AL; one sister, Destiny Hanks, of Flomaton, AL; girlfriend, Hailey Smith and “their unborn child”; grandparents, Joffrey (Karen) Tullis, of Flomaton, AL; Sharon (Donny) Marshall, of Flomaton, AL; Brenda Hanks (Rocky Coffey) , of Century, FL; special aunt and uncle, Shannon (Bud) Campbell, of Century, FL; aunt, Adrienne Ryder, of Fairhope, AL; uncle, Justin (Kristie) Tullis, of Satsuma, AL; two cousins, Megan Campbell Lewis, Nick Campbell, two great- uncles, James (Chery) Curenton, of Daphne, AL; Ron Tullis, of Flomaton, AL; Ryan Curenton, of Meridian, MS; numerous cousins, and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. with Bro. Al Bethea officiating.

Burial will follow at Flomaton Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be James Emmons, Jamie McDaniel, Logan Hanks, Bryson Grant, Ethan Jordan, and Jake Wright.Honorary pallbearer will be Matt Hanks.