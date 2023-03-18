Cold Snap! Windy And 50s Today, 30s Tonight

March 18, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 