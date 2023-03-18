Cold Snap! Windy And 50s Today, 30s Tonight
March 18, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
