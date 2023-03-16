Cold Case Symposium Begins: Here Are Clues On Four Unsolved Murders

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office opened their two-day Cold Case Symposium Wednesday with a focus on four unsolved murders.

Retired certified law enforcement detectives in the area are taking a closer look at the cases.

Here are the preliminary clues they were provided by the ECSO:

Anna Louise Brown

On April 30, 2017, Anna Louise Brown was found face down on the side of Gibson Road near the Alligator Creek bridge in Molino. She had been shot multiple times.

A nearby witness observed an older model silver vehicle drive past his residence. A short time later, the vehicle drove back past his residence again. Moments later the witness heard approximately six to eight gunshots.

The victim had recently finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Manuel De-Jesus Vega. A family member expressed concern about Vega due to him being both verbally and physically abusive.

Connie Slaughter

On December 10, 2010, Connie Slaughter was found strangled to death near her vehicle in the backyard of her residence in the 400 block of East 10 Mile Road . She had blood on her hands and face. Her car keys and cell phone were missing from the scene. She was on her way out to go dancing with her cousin and last spoke to her at 11:06 p.m.

The victim and her husband were in the process of a divorce and were both living under the same roof.

Kenneth Underwood

Kenneth Underwood, 9, was reported missing on the evening of January 2, 1980. Last seen playing (hunting) near an old abandoned church at the intersection of Calloway and Booker streets in Cantonment.

Underwood was found by rescue personnel about 5:45 a.m. the following morning in the area of Booker Street. He had a 20-foot section of a pine tree over the upper portion of his body.

His belt and BB gun were found in two different areas approximately 50 feet from where his body was located.

Steven Davis

On August 26, 1998, Steven Davis was leaving Winn Dixie parking lot at 400 Navy Boulevard in his cab when he was shot.

Davis exited the vehicle and started back on foot towards Winn Dixie for help. He collapsed in the parking lot where he died.

The cab was located near Navy Boulevard with the driver’s door and rear passenger doors open and the driver’s window shattered out.