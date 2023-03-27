Century Special Election Is Tuesday For Two Council Seats

A special election will be held Tuesday in Century to fill two town council seats.

Polls will be open at the Century Town Hall from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for registered voters that live in the Century limits.

Shelisa McCall and Evelyn Webber will vie for council Seat 3. McCall was appointed on an interim basis to the seat in January. McCall is president of the chamber of commerce, while Webber just recently moved to town.

Alicia Johnson and Eddie Hammond will face off for council Seat 4. Johnson was appointed on an interim basis to the seat in January. Both candidates are former town employees.

The seats were left vacant in January after no one, including the incumbents, sought election last year.