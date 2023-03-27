Just One Century Candidate Responds To Our Questions Before Tuesday Special Election

March 27, 2023

NorthEscambia.com submitted a questionnaire to each of the four candidates seeking two seats on the Century Town Council.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Century Town Hall.

The questionnaire was created as a secure Google Form. Each candidate received the exact same questions in the same order, and they were warned that responses would not be spell checked or edited. A link to the questionnaire was texted to the cell phone listed by each candidate with the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections. Additionally, a link to the response form, an advance copy of the questions and detailed instructions were emailed to the email address each candidate listed on Supervisor of Elections forms. They were given a deadline of just over seven days to complete and submit their responses. This was a free service offered equally to each candidate.

Only one candidate, Alicia Johnson, submitted a response; three did not submit a response or make any contact with NorthEscambia.com regarding the questionnaire.

Here is the response. Click the linked candidate name to continue:

Century Town Council, Seat 3

  • Shelisa McCall (no response received)
  • Evelyn Webber (no response received)

Century Town Council, Seat 4

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 