Candidate Profile: Alicia Johnson
March 27, 2023
The following is a response to a candidate questionnaire sent to all four candidates for two seats on the Century Town Council. Responses have not been edited.
Century Town Council, Seat 4 Candidate: Alicia Johnson
- Current occupation: Consulting
- Previous occupations:Utility management
- Civic, church and other community involvement? Foster Parent
- Education: AA Liberal Arts PSC/ AA Technical License Water/ Wastewater Treatment FDEP
- Previous offices held, previously sought: Seat 4 (Interim) Century Town Council
- Why are you running for Century Town Council? I am honored to use my knowledge of utility management to serve my fellow citizens. So that we may continue to see growth and prosperity in Century.
- What are the three most important issues facing the Century Town Council? Town infrastructure, available employment, and Town image
- Should the town repair the ‘Freedom Road Bridge’, and, if so, how can it be funded? Yes, the freedom Road bridge should be repaired as soon as possible.
- How does the town fund any improvements needed to the water & sewer services provided to the Century Correctional Institution? We have received legislative appropriations for repairs and rides for our water and waste water systems.
- Do you support Home Rule? I do, I believe the charter review committee has done an amazing job updating our charter and I am looking forward to seeing these changes enacted
- Do you support the provisions of the Sunshine Law? Should Century’s government become more transparent; and, if so, how? I do support Floridas Sunshine Law. I think that all government entities should be completely transparent.
- How can the Town of Century solve current town government financial issues? What do you see as the biggest financial issue facing Century? In my opinion, incorrect billing has been the major financial issue that Century has faced. Recent audits have exposed the issues and staff has made strides to correct them.
- Are there any ordinances/regulations in Century you would like to see added? No
- Are there any additional ordinances/regulations in Century you would like to see eliminated? No
- How can Century better work with the county and state? The current administration is doing a wonderful job communicating with our elected officials. As a result, Century has received much needed attention.
- Are there services Century should consolidate with the county? No, after a lot of hard work, put in by Century Staff and administration, we are definitely moving in the right direction.
- How does Century attract additional businesses and/or jobs? First and foremost, we need to prepare our infrastructure to handle incoming businesses that would create new jobs.
- How does Century work to support/grow additional businesses? By patronizing our local businesses, eating in our local restaurants and buying goods from our local stores.
- What changes, if any, should be made to the Town Charter? What form of government should Century have? Council-weak Mayor system which allows for an elected mayor who does not have veto power. This way the council are jointly able to make important decisions.
- How does the town improve utility (water, sewer, gas) billing issues and ensure bills are correct going forward? By regularly auditing customers bills. Also retaining experienced personnel.
- How does the town work to improve education and activities for children and youth? By engaging with our local schools and nonprofits
- Summarize your term of office plan/goals for Century…My main goal is to see the current infrastructure improvement plans come to fruition. Other goals include encouraging new businesses and job creation.
