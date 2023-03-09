Cantonment Man Used Facebook To Lure Minor For Sex, Task Force Says

A Cantonment man was arrested after allegedly sending an obscene photograph and trying to lure an underage girl for sex through Facebook. She was actually a police officer.

Terry Maurus Jackson, Jr., 40, was charged with using a computer to seduce, solicit, or lure a child, and distributing obscene material to a minor.

Jackson allegedly sent a nude photograph of his privates and groomed a 13-year old persona into meeting to have sex, according to an arrest report.

A detective assigned to the North Florida Internet Crime Against Children (ICAC) Task Force used a covert Facebook profile that contained images of her as a juvenile. She was contacted by Jackson who asked if she was single, if she wanted to “smoke weed” and what part of town she lives, according to his arrest report. During the conversation, the detective states that she is 13-years old. He provided his phone number and began to try to make a plan to meet the girl, the report continues.

During subsequent conversation, Jackson is again told the girl is 13, and he continues to groom her, convincing her to skip school and meet him or go to Pensacon with him before having sex, the arrest report continues.

When Jackson was arrested at his residence on Well Line Road, Jackson told the deputy that he knew what he was being arrested for, and that his Facebook account had been hacked. Jackson’s phone was seized at the time of his arrest.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday with bond set at $20,000.

The North Florida ICAC Task Force is composed of law enforcement officers from federal, state and local agencies and is responsible for investigating crimes involving the exploitation of children, specifically those that are facilitated using the internet and related technology.